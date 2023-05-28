Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 108,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $8,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Middlesex Water by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its position in Middlesex Water by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Middlesex Water by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Middlesex Water by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Stock Performance

Middlesex Water stock opened at $79.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 0.76. Middlesex Water has a fifty-two week low of $66.51 and a fifty-two week high of $96.19.

Middlesex Water Announces Dividend

Middlesex Water ( NASDAQ:MSEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). Middlesex Water had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $38.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is 61.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on MSEX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Middlesex Water in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Middlesex Water from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

About Middlesex Water

(Get Rating)

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

Further Reading

