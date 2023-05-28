Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,256,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,368 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $9,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 966.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 11,162 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADPT. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

ADPT opened at $6.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $997.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.18. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $13.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.26.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $37.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.81 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 41.21% and a negative net margin of 105.87%. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 5,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $47,057.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,767.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 5,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $47,057.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,767.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO R Mark Adams sold 6,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $55,953.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 195,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,643.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,375 shares of company stock valued at $354,339 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson on September 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

