Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 10,342 Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,342 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $8,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EPAC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 808.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 183.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $26.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.48. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.09 and a 52-week high of $28.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.70 and a beta of 1.35.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services, and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including the industrial, energy, mining, and production automation markets.

