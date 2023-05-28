Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 16,018 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,018 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $8,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy Price Performance

NRG opened at $33.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.44. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $46.86.

NRG Energy Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.377 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.04%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NRG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America raised shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.