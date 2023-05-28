Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,170 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 166,206 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $9,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 2,667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 14,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 43,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 246,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 168,806 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.14.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $55.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.20 and its 200 day moving average is $57.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $44.45 and a 52-week high of $69.46.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.17). Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 29.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.664 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.02%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

Further Reading

