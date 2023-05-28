Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 23,230 Shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 806,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,230 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $9,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vector Group by 228.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vector Group by 3,686.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vector Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vector Group by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 117,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $1,420,260.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 347,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,198,905.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vector Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a "buy" rating for the company.

VGR opened at $11.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.11. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.04. Vector Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $14.39.

Vector Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Vector Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.43%.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

