Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,458 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 345,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $8,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 12,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $744,915.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,643.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,035 shares of company stock worth $784,917. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VSTO. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Vista Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.60.

NYSE:VSTO opened at $27.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.82. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.97 and a twelve month high of $39.21.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.18. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 28.86%. The business had revenue of $740.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Vista Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

