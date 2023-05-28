Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,212 Shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,009,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,212 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Beauty Health were worth $9,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 88.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Beauty Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Beauty Health by 22.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Beauty Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in Beauty Health by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beauty Health Stock Down 13.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SKIN opened at $8.40 on Friday. The Beauty Health Company has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 8.66 and a current ratio of 10.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.08.

Beauty Health ( NASDAQ:SKIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Beauty Health had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $98.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SKIN. BNP Paribas raised shares of Beauty Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Beauty Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

