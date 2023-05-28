Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 412 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 271,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $8,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $517,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Brinker International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the third quarter valued at about $305,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $38.90 on Friday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.47 and a 1 year high of $42.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 44.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EAT. Raymond James upped their price target on Brinker International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.81.

About Brinker International

(Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.