Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 427 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,517 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $9,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in International Bancshares by 419.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 22,823 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,790,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in International Bancshares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in International Bancshares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 65.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IBOC opened at $43.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.98. International Bancshares Co. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $53.71.

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $205.24 million for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 43.47% and a return on equity of 16.89%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

