Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 489 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $9,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COKE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 700,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,195,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1,122,685.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 78,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,360,000 after purchasing an additional 78,588 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 55.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,961,000 after acquiring an additional 18,304 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of COKE stock opened at $673.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $579.59 and its 200 day moving average is $531.96. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52-week low of $405.03 and a 52-week high of $694.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.89.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $13.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 49.66% and a net margin of 7.14%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.13%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.