Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,134 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,134 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $8,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AIZ. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Assurant by 353.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 453.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE AIZ opened at $124.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.05. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.49 and a twelve month high of $185.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.54.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Assurant from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Assurant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Assurant from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

Assurant Profile

(Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through Global Lifestyle and Global Housing segments. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.