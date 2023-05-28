Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,586 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,586 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $9,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,789,000 after acquiring an additional 874,419 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,337,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $173,116,000 after purchasing an additional 10,379 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth $98,706,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth $55,268,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 738,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the period. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.24.

Insider Transactions at Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Stock Down 1.6 %

In other news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $115,731.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,669,339.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Chad Gretzema sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $61,210.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,700.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $115,731.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,669,339.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,264 shares of company stock valued at $570,006. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JACK stock opened at $90.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.64. Jack in the Box Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.80 and a twelve month high of $97.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.76.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.27. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $395.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Jack in the Box’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 24.93%.

Jack in the Box Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Further Reading

