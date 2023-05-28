Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 7,164 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,164 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $9,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AOS. Kepos Capital LP boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 5.3% during the third quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 3,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 1.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 5,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 0.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 55,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $66.67 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $71.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.10.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $966.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.95%.

In related news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $299,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other A. O. Smith news, Director Michael M. Larsen acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.89 per share, with a total value of $267,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,425 shares in the company, valued at $764,218.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $299,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 547 shares in the company, valued at $38,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AOS. Citigroup raised their price objective on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson increased their price target on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.13.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

