Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 7,502 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 405,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,502 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $9,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RAMP. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 927,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,838,000 after buying an additional 431,700 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,533,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,883,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,815,000 after buying an additional 351,876 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 850.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 296,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after buying an additional 265,058 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in LiveRamp by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,065,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,616,000 after purchasing an additional 244,405 shares during the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $24.97 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.37 and a 1-year high of $30.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.62.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc is a global technology company. It engages in the provision of data collaboration platform in consumer privacy, data ethics, and foundational identity. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

