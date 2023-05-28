Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 786 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Graham were worth $9,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GHC. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Graham by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Graham by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Graham by 35.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Graham by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Graham by 9.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graham in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Graham

Graham Stock Performance

In other Graham news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $581.63 per share, for a total transaction of $58,163.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,128. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GHC stock opened at $569.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $582.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $611.06. Graham Holdings has a 52 week low of $525.58 and a 52 week high of $681.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 114.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $18.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 3.64%.

Graham Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 18th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.80%.

Graham Profile

(Get Rating)

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education, Television Broadcasting, Manufacturing, Healthcare, SocialCode, and Other Businesses. The Education segment includes professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S.

