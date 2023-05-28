Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 9,075 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 695,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,075 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $9,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 164.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,411 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XHR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of XHR opened at $11.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.59 and a 1-year high of $19.57.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 4.98%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Further Reading

