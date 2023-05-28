Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 9,644 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 921,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,644 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $9,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,005,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,613,000 after purchasing an additional 220,444 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,368,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,945,000 after purchasing an additional 319,840 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,639,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,247,000 after purchasing an additional 32,396 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,104,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,129,000 after purchasing an additional 14,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 233.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,498,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,301 shares during the last quarter. 59.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on LADR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Ladder Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ladder Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ladder Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of LADR stock opened at $9.58 on Friday. Ladder Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.67 and a fifty-two week high of $12.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 87.81 and a current ratio of 87.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.60%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 78.63%.

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

