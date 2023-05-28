Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,979 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $9,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Agilysys by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Agilysys by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the period. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Agilysys Price Performance

Agilysys stock opened at $71.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.63 and a beta of 0.94. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.85 and a 1-year high of $88.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Agilysys had a return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $52.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilysys news, Director John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $84,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,445.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Agilysys news, Director John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $84,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,445.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 6,800 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $565,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 110,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,159,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGYS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agilysys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Agilysys in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Agilysys from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

About Agilysys

(Get Rating)

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.