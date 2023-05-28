Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 188,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,360 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $9,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 334.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on SEE. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sealed Air from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Sealed Air from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sealed Air from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.27.

Sealed Air Price Performance

SEE stock opened at $40.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.23. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $64.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 196.19% and a net margin of 7.25%. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 28.88%.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

