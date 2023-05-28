PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) versus ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Head to Head Review

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Rating) and ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and ICICI Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk $8.58 billion 3.75 $2.79 billion N/A N/A ICICI Bank $16.08 billion 4.99 $4.25 billion $1.13 20.32

ICICI Bank has higher revenue and earnings than PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk 0 0 0 0 N/A ICICI Bank 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and ICICI Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Volatility & Risk

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ICICI Bank has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.9% of ICICI Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. ICICI Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. ICICI Bank pays out 9.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ICICI Bank has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and ICICI Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk N/A N/A N/A ICICI Bank 22.29% 15.46% 1.73%

Summary

ICICI Bank beats PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk

(Get Rating)

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk engages in providing general banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate; Commercial; Retail; Treasury & Markets; Head Office; Subsidiaries-Insurance; and Other Subsidiary. The Corporate segment includes loans, deposits, and other transactions by corporate customers. The Commercial segment consists of loans, deposits, and other transactions by medium scale commercial and business banking customers. The Retail segment comprises of loans granted to business entities or individuals with micro-scale to small; and products or other services such as deposits, payment transactions, and other transactions belonging to micro and small customers. The Treasury & Markets segment offers treasury activities of the bank including foreign exchange, money market, and fixed income; and international banking, capital markets, and supervision of the foreign office. The Head Office segment manages the assets and liabilities of the group other than those managed by other operating segments. The Subsidiaries-Insurance segment covers all transactions conducted by subsidiaries engaged in life insurance, health insurance, and general insuran

About ICICI Bank

(Get Rating)

ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others. The Retail Banking segment includes exposures of the bank, which satisfy the four qualifying criteria of regulatory retail portfolio as stipulated by the Reserve Bank of India guidelines on the Basel III framework. The Wholesale Banking segment deals with all advances to trusts, partnership firms, companies, and statutory bodies, by the Bank which are not included in the Retail Banking segment. The Treasury segment handles the entire investment portfolio of the bank. The Other Banking segment comprises leasing operations and other items not attributable to any particular business segment of the bank. The company was founded on January 5, 1994 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.