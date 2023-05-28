Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Stake Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,514,370 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,685 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Quanex Building Products worth $59,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Quanex Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $667,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 229.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Quanex Building Products by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quanex Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Quanex Building Products by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 25,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 7,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Quanex Building Products Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NX opened at $21.09 on Friday. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $27.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.91. The firm has a market cap of $701.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.35.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $261.92 million for the quarter.

Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.39%.

Quanex Building Products Profile

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, North American Cabinet Components, and Unallocated Corporate and Other.

