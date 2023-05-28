Raymond James & Associates Acquires 223 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,313,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $595,312,000 after buying an additional 123,349 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,888,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $479,304,000 after buying an additional 77,012 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,752,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,309,000 after buying an additional 84,594 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,066,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,253,000 after buying an additional 13,308 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,864,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $151,796,000 after buying an additional 51,488 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $99.69 on Friday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.81 and a 52 week high of $104.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.63.

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.13). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $999.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.06%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SIGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut Selective Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.86.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc is a New Jersey insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

