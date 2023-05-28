Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stock Holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,322 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in GMS were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GMS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in GMS by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in GMS by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in GMS by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in GMS during the fourth quarter worth $344,000. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GMS alerts:

GMS Stock Up 2.3 %

GMS stock opened at $66.67 on Friday. GMS Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.10 and a twelve month high of $66.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.84.

Insider Activity at GMS

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John J. Gavin sold 9,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $594,064.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,846.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John J. Gavin sold 9,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $594,064.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,846.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 1,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $90,797.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,755,045. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,018 shares of company stock valued at $784,983 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barclays upped their price target on GMS from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GMS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

About GMS

(Get Rating)

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.