Raymond James & Associates Has $2.90 Million Holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,067,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,392 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Ambev were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABEV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,788,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,235,000 after acquiring an additional 264,696 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Ambev by 38.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 503,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 140,617 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ambev by 35.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 9,168 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ambev by 3.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 131,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Ambev by 57.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 776,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 283,056 shares in the last quarter. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ambev alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABEV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.74 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ambev from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambev has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.74.

Ambev Stock Performance

ABEV opened at $2.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average is $2.76. Ambev S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $3.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.06.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Ambev had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ambev

(Get Rating)

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.