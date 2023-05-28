Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5,486.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,593,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,321,309,000 after buying an additional 16,296,223 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,909,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 606.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 306,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,005,000 after buying an additional 262,893 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,377,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 535,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,206,000 after buying an additional 191,310 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In related news, President Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total transaction of $465,459.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 17,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,481,215.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total transaction of $465,459.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 17,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,481,215.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total value of $1,481,802.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,902,303.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,871 shares of company stock worth $7,131,842 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ALNY shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.20.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $188.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.66 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.80. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.43 and a fifty-two week high of $242.97.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.97) by $0.57. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,287.80% and a negative net margin of 93.13%. The firm had revenue of $319.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.00) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.46 EPS for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

Featured Articles

