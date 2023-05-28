Raymond James & Associates Makes New $2.71 Million Investment in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 130,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VNO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:VNO opened at $13.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.95, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.37. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $35.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $445.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.70 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 20.39%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 26th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to buy up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Vornado Realty Trust

In other news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $179,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $78,470. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 20,000 shares of company stock worth $224,680. 8.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

