Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 94,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 59,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 227,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 17,877 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 10,867 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 305,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 167,296 shares during the period.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

NYSE GDO opened at $12.13 on Friday. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $15.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.43 and its 200-day moving average is $12.73.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Featured Articles

