Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 14,091 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,091 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSJP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 386,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,175,000 after acquiring an additional 19,345 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 144.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 14,465 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares during the period.

Shares of BSJP stock opened at $22.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.37. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $23.45.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.1239 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd.

