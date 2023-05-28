Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 56,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 23,407 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 124.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,894,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 217.5% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 210,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 144,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

Sibanye Stillwater Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater stock opened at $7.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.42 and a 200 day moving average of $9.62. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $13.38.

Sibanye Stillwater Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 8.3%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SBSW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

Sibanye Stillwater Profile

(Get Rating)

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of platinum group materials. It operates through the following segments: US PGM, SA PGM, and US Gold. The company was founded on November 7, 2014 and is headquartered in Weltevreden Park, South Africa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.