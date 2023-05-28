Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI – Get Rating) by 65.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,585 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strid Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 4,109,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,790,000 after purchasing an additional 155,721 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 17,817 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 6,706 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF by 1,614.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF stock opened at $25.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.10. First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.72 and a 1-year high of $28.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (DALI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Dorsey Wright DALI1 index. The fund tracks an index that uses momentum indicators to rotate between asset classes. The fund holds a single asset class at a time and uses other First Trust ETFs for exposure.

