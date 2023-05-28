Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 1,200 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5,486.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,593,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,321,309,000 after acquiring an additional 16,296,223 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,909,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 606.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 306,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,005,000 after purchasing an additional 262,893 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,377,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 535,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,206,000 after purchasing an additional 191,310 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total transaction of $1,481,802.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,332 shares in the company, valued at $5,902,303.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total transaction of $1,481,802.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,332 shares in the company, valued at $5,902,303.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total transaction of $190,114.43. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,870.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,871 shares of company stock worth $7,131,842. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALNY shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. Finally, 92 Resources restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.20.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $188.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $199.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.80. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.43 and a 1 year high of $242.97. The stock has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of -21.66 and a beta of 0.48.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.97) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $319.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.53 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 93.13% and a negative return on equity of 1,287.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.46 EPS for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

