Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 174 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,142,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,442,000 after acquiring an additional 148,353 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,406,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,426,000 after acquiring an additional 54,121 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,226,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,387,000 after acquiring an additional 70,048 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,019,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,020,000 after acquiring an additional 25,896 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,852,000 after acquiring an additional 289,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE Stock Performance

NYSE:ALE opened at $60.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.25. ALLETE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.77 and a twelve month high of $67.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

ALLETE Announces Dividend

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $564.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.00 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The business’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.678 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on ALLETE from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on ALLETE in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Sidoti raised ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.17.

ALLETE Profile

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that own and maintain electric transmission assets.

Featured Stories

