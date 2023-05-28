Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 5,282 Shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,282 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EVgo were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EVgo by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,389,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,542,000 after buying an additional 142,227 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of EVgo during the first quarter worth approximately $32,188,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of EVgo by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,372,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,606,000 after buying an additional 544,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of EVgo by 98.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,924,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,568,000 after buying an additional 957,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of EVgo by 2.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,714,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,304,000 after buying an additional 38,734 shares during the last quarter. 12.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVgo stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.23 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.00. EVgo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average of $5.78.

EVgo ( NYSE:EVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.16 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 284.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EVGO. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of EVgo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of EVgo from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of EVgo in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of EVgo from $7.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.28.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

