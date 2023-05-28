Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Position Lessened by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,450 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 22.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 362,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,645,000 after purchasing an additional 67,123 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 22,859 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 145,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 28,189 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REZI. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

Resideo Technologies Price Performance

In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $64,941.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,388.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 14,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $274,066.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,054. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $64,941.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,388.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE REZI opened at $16.61 on Friday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $24.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.36.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 10.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc operates as a manufacturer and developer of technology-driven products and components that provide critical comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions. It operates through the Products and Solutions and ADI Global Distribution segments. The Products and Solutions segment includes temperature and humidity control, energy products and solutions, water and air solutions, smoke and carbon monoxide detection home safety products, security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, other home-related lifestyle convenience solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

See Also

