Reviewing Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) & TransAlta (NYSE:TAC)

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) and Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Rating) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares TransAlta and Enlight Renewable Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransAlta 3.90% 9.56% 1.27% Enlight Renewable Energy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for TransAlta and Enlight Renewable Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransAlta 0 0 3 0 3.00 Enlight Renewable Energy 0 0 5 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

TransAlta presently has a consensus price target of $16.10, indicating a potential upside of 70.37%. Enlight Renewable Energy has a consensus price target of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.78%. Given TransAlta’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe TransAlta is more favorable than Enlight Renewable Energy.

64.4% of TransAlta shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of TransAlta shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TransAlta and Enlight Renewable Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransAlta $3.33 billion 0.75 $38.46 million $0.29 32.59 Enlight Renewable Energy $192.17 million 10.89 $24.75 million N/A N/A

TransAlta has higher revenue and earnings than Enlight Renewable Energy.

Summary

TransAlta beats Enlight Renewable Energy on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas and Energy Transition business segments are responsible for operating and maintaining the company’s electrical generation facilities in Canada, Australia, and the US. The Energy Marketing segment is responsible for marketing and scheduling the company’s merchant asset fleet outside of Alberta along with procurement of gas, transport and storage to the company’s gas fleet, providing intellectual knowledge to support the company’s growth team, and generating a stand-alone gross margin separate from the company’s asset business through a North American energy marketing platform. The company was founded by William Maxwell Aitken in 1909 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Enlight Renewable Energy

Enlight Renewable Energy provides renewable energy platform which develops, finances, constructs, owns and operates utility-sale renewable energy projects. Enlight Renewable Energy is based in TEL AVIV, Israel.

