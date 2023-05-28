Reviewing Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) & Fastly (NYSE:FSLY)

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) and Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fastly and Nayax’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fastly $432.73 million 4.53 -$190.77 million ($1.40) -11.02 Nayax $191.79 million 3.17 -$37.51 million N/A N/A

Nayax has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fastly.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

60.7% of Fastly shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of Nayax shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of Fastly shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Fastly and Nayax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fastly -38.22% -20.22% -10.31% Nayax -17.33% -30.74% -14.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Fastly and Nayax, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fastly 2 5 3 1 2.27 Nayax 0 2 0 0 2.00

Fastly currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.69%. Given Fastly’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Fastly is more favorable than Nayax.

Summary

Fastly beats Nayax on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc. provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Nayax

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform worldwide. The company offers VPOS TOUCH that provides contactless and contact payment options; VPOS FUSION, a cashless payment card reader; ONYX, a contactless card reader and telemetry device; AMIT 3.0, a M2M vending telemetry solution; NOVA 156, a points of sale(POS)-handheld smart POS terminal; NOVA 125,a combined dual interface product with a printer and a barcode scanner; NOVA 55, an android-based that enables clearing payments using swipe, contactless, and contact payment methods, as well as accepting alternative payment methods, such as digital wallets and tap on pay; and NOVA 45 and NOVA 40, a handheld mini smart terminals for attended POS. It also provides electric vehicle charging stations; and Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app installed on the consumer's mobile phone that enables cashless payments using only the mobile phone. In addition, the company provides cashless payments systems; telemetry services, including remote management, monitoring, and control of the unattended POS and service; closed-circuit prepaid card solutions; and management software for unattended machines. Further, it operates marketing, loyalty, and consumer engagement platform. The company sells its products directly, as well as through resellers and distributors. It serves various verticals, including snacks and drinks automatic vending machines, coffee machines, kiddie and amusement rides, massage chairs, laundromats, machines for selling non-prescription drugs, car wash, parking, tourist, fueling, and ticket machines, as well as kiosks, public restrooms, photo booth, donations, AIR/VAC, and ice cream vending machines. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

