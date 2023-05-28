Reviewing Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) and Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO)

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) and Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Red Rock Resorts and Soho House & Co Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Rock Resorts 11.90% 808.22% 6.54% Soho House & Co Inc. -19.62% -1,654.69% -8.32%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Red Rock Resorts and Soho House & Co Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Rock Resorts $1.66 billion 2.86 $205.46 million $3.33 13.70 Soho House & Co Inc. $1.04 billion 1.17 -$220.58 million ($1.02) -6.07

Volatility & Risk

Red Rock Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Soho House & Co Inc.. Soho House & Co Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Red Rock Resorts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Red Rock Resorts has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soho House & Co Inc. has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Red Rock Resorts and Soho House & Co Inc., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Rock Resorts 0 4 6 0 2.60 Soho House & Co Inc. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Red Rock Resorts currently has a consensus price target of $49.09, suggesting a potential upside of 7.58%. Given Red Rock Resorts’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Red Rock Resorts is more favorable than Soho House & Co Inc..

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.5% of Red Rock Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.0% of Soho House & Co Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.2% of Red Rock Resorts shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 73.0% of Soho House & Co Inc. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Red Rock Resorts beats Soho House & Co Inc. on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet spaces, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About Soho House & Co Inc.

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

