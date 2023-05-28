Reviewing Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) and Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA)

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) and Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Weibo and Alithya Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weibo 1 3 1 0 2.00 Alithya Group 0 3 2 0 2.40

Weibo presently has a consensus target price of $27.90, indicating a potential upside of 82.47%. Alithya Group has a consensus target price of $3.44, indicating a potential upside of 92.04%. Given Alithya Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alithya Group is more favorable than Weibo.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

27.5% of Weibo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.6% of Alithya Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.3% of Weibo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Alithya Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Weibo and Alithya Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weibo $1.84 billion 1.95 $85.56 million $1.07 14.29 Alithya Group $349.33 million 0.45 -$12.40 million ($0.13) -13.77

Weibo has higher revenue and earnings than Alithya Group. Alithya Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Weibo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Weibo has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alithya Group has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Weibo and Alithya Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weibo 14.36% 12.36% 5.87% Alithya Group -3.44% -8.57% -3.64%

Summary

Weibo beats Alithya Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Weibo

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. The company was founded in August 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc. provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things. In addition, the company provides AI-FI, an integrated artificial intelligence and fidelity solution; Alithya GoTest, solution allows clients to test the functionality of applications on various platforms; CASSI analytics for online weekly maintenance, outage management, petrochemical turnarounds, and maintenance and reliability; and SIDER, a secure solution that facilitates distribution of medical results to healthcare sectors and to centralized electronic medical records. It serves financial services, energy, manufacturing, telecommunications, transportation and logistics, professional services, healthcare, and government sectors. Alithya Group Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

