Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dundas Partners LLP increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 4,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,459,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,174,000 after buying an additional 12,037 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 8,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 14,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 8,114 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on RBA shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Down 1.5 %

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Dividend Announcement

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $53.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.33. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $48.72 and a fifty-two week high of $72.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.47, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 110.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ann Fandozzi bought 18,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,299.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 116,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,774.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CEO Ann Fandozzi bought 18,522 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.06 per share, with a total value of $1,001,299.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,774.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert George Elton acquired 1,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $79,654.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,654.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 21,993 shares of company stock worth $1,185,754 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

