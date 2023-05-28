Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,160 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $3,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 7,048 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 32.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after buying an additional 61,950 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 341.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 3.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $7.79 on Friday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $11.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.39. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $480.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.67 million. Rocket Companies had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RKT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Rocket Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.85.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

