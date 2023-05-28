Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $654,000 Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 3,851.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,626 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,433 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,541 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,474 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,131 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,289 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,176,000 after purchasing an additional 12,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $932,908,560,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,710. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AEIS opened at $100.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.55 and a 12 month high of $101.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.78%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEIS. Cowen lifted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.43.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. Its products include Plasma Power Generators, High Voltage Products, Low Voltage Power Supplies, Remote Plasma Sources, Temperature Measurement Products, SCR Power Controllers, Electrostatic Products, and Gas Sensors.

