Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 709,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $59,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Safety Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 31.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 20.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Safety Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Safety Insurance Group stock opened at $72.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.71 and a twelve month high of $99.75.

Safety Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SAFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $226.60 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 202.25%.

In other news, VP James Berry sold 438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $35,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Corp Srb acquired 8,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.80 per share, for a total transaction of $639,839.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,683,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,563,968.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP James Berry sold 438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $35,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,430 shares of company stock valued at $111,283 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safety Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

