Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,821 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBCF. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 64,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $21.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.08. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $17.93 and a 1 year high of $36.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.32%.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Director Christopher E. Fogal acquired 2,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,274.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 4,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $144,244.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,962.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher E. Fogal purchased 2,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.66 per share, with a total value of $49,274.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,037.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SBCF. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.