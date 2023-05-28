Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,238 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 18,971 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 891,334 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,929,000 after acquiring an additional 390,381 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 636,644 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $43,152,000 after purchasing an additional 89,050 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,594,027 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $83,865,000 after purchasing an additional 29,540 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 6,027 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 164,772 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,122,000 after purchasing an additional 82,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Trading Up 3.6 %

In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $216,507.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,375.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STX stock opened at $62.29 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $47.47 and a 12 month high of $88.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.97.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.49). Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -333.33%.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Further Reading

