SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,128,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,544 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $60,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.5% in the third quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 207.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on SEAS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.63.

Insider Transactions at SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment Trading Up 1.9 %

In related news, insider James W. Forrester, Jr. sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total transaction of $175,754.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,113.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 32,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $1,869,103.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,388,970.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider James W. Forrester, Jr. sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total transaction of $175,754.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at $385,113.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,980 shares of company stock valued at $2,851,616 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SEAS opened at $55.39 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $68.19. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.78.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 16.18% and a negative return on equity of 66.21%. The firm had revenue of $293.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

See Also

