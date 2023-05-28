Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,246 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $4,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,313,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $595,312,000 after acquiring an additional 123,349 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,888,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $479,304,000 after acquiring an additional 77,012 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,752,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,309,000 after acquiring an additional 84,594 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,066,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,253,000 after acquiring an additional 13,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,864,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $151,796,000 after acquiring an additional 51,488 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of SIGI opened at $99.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.45. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.81 and a 12-month high of $104.37.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $999.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SIGI. Bank of America lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.86.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc is a New Jersey insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

