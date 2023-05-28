Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,634 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,385 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Shell were worth $5,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $2,090,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. AlphaValue raised shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.07) to GBX 3,000 ($37.31) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,526.29.

Shell stock opened at $58.78 on Friday. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $62.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

