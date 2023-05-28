Short Interest in American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) Grows By 24.5%

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 365,600 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the April 30th total of 293,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 851,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Rebel

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AREB. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in American Rebel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in American Rebel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Rebel during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of American Rebel during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Rebel during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of American Rebel in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

American Rebel Stock Up 5.2 %

American Rebel Company Profile

NASDAQ:AREB opened at $0.19 on Friday. American Rebel has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.20.

(Get Rating)

American Rebel Holdings, Inc engages in the design and marketing of branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. It also designs and manufactures branded apparel and accessories. The company was founded on December 15, 2014 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

Featured Stories

