Short Interest in Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Declines By 16.9%

Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the April 30th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.58% of Avalon worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avalon in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Avalon stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.50 and a beta of 0.93. Avalon has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.74.

Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. Avalon had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.64 million for the quarter.

Avalon Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers. It operates through the Waste Management Services and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers waste disposal brokerage and management services, captive landfill management operations, and salt water injection well operations.

